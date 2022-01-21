Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 174 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.15.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.34. 28,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,548. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $2,416,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

