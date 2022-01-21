Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $5 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.39. 860,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,955,876. The stock has a market cap of $251.55 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average of $168.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

