Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,216. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

