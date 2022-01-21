Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($15.01) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 465.12% from the stock’s current price.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.27) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 815 ($11.12).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 194.65 ($2.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 510.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 149.40 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.22).

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.91), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($29,062,627.92).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

