Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 12,600 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283,547 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,868,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. 6,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,064. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.