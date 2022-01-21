Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the period. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd comprises approximately 1.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4,111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

