Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.78. 212,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,521,044. The company has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $172.60 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

