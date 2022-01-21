Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

SU traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 135,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

