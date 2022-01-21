Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. 379,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,880,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

