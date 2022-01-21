Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,984. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

