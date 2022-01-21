Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,373,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,814,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $2,583,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.9% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.3% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock worth $49,078,901. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 138,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $244.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.62. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $130.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

