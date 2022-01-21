Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 54.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

PTON traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 928,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,549,748. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

