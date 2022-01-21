Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). Approximately 76,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 77,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

About Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

