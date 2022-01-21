People s United Financial Inc. Buys 545 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in McKesson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in McKesson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in McKesson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $251.84 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $256.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.21. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.