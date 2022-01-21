People s United Financial Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

