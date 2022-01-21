People s United Financial Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.20 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.