People s United Financial Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $173.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $167.24 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

