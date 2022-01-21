People s United Financial Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,406 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 137.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 35.8% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 372.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 267,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $213.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

