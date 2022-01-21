People s United Financial Inc. Sells 501 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.