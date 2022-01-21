Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €202.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($229.55) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €220.67 ($250.76).

RI opened at €198.55 ($225.63) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €208.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €195.40. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

