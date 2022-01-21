Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Raised to €256.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €245.00 ($278.41) to €256.00 ($290.91) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PDRDY. Barclays increased their target price on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($264.77) to €243.00 ($276.14) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.75.

PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

