Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($48.16) to GBX 3,580 ($48.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($36.13) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.57) to GBX 3,410 ($46.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.94) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,164.54 ($43.18).

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,566 ($35.01) on Monday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,476 ($33.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($44.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of £8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,759.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,789.10.

In other news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.92) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($136,417.15). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($38.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,538.34).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

