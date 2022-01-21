Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 4796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Specifically, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,396. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $471.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after buying an additional 881,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after buying an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Personalis by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

