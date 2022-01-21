Peter Busch Orthwein Buys 10,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Busch Orthwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00.

Shares of THO stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 29.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

