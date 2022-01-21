PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

