Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as high as C$2.14. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The company has a market cap of C$25.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11.

About Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It holds working interests in 20 licenses totaling an area of 129,771 acres in 3 oil producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

