Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.45.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total value of C$236,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,374,622.20. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $125,010 and sold 174,712 shares valued at $1,784,396.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

