Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,173,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335,973 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $93,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.38. 651,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,716,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $299.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

