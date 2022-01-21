Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0409 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $2,182.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phore has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.75 or 0.00560802 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,985,455 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

