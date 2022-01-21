PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $533,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 86,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

