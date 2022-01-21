Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $32.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.55.

PING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,186. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,410,000 after buying an additional 57,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

