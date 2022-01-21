Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.55% from the stock’s previous close.

PING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 136.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 599,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.