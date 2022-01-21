Piper Sandler Comments on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

