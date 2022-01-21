Piper Sandler Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $562.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $705.00 to $562.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.50.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $508.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.