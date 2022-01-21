Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PBI opened at $6.03 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,413,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,809,000 after buying an additional 171,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after buying an additional 574,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,607,000 after buying an additional 204,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 133,031 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

