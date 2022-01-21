Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 8,533,397 shares worth $69,238,499. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after buying an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after purchasing an additional 173,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 421,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $7.37. 88,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.