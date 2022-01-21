PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get PLBY Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLBY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PLBY Group by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 99,828 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,334,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,137,000.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.