PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.52

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 3581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a market cap of $762.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.