PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARLP. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,365,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 82,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director John H. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.75. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $415.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

