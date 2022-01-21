PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of HSC stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.