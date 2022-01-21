PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $173,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

ILCG opened at $64.42 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91.

