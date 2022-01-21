PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

