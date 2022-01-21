Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) & Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Critical Review

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Kidoz alerts:

This table compares Kidoz and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kidoz and Pop Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kidoz presently has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 340.25%. Given Kidoz’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kidoz is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and Pop Culture Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 8.77 $100,000.00 $0.01 47.75 Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 1.49 $4.27 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pop Culture Group beats Kidoz on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.