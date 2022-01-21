PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.07 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

