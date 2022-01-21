Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

