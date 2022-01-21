PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of PPL worth $48,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 216.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PPL opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

