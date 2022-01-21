Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 3.5%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. 2,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several brokerages have commented on PRAX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $673.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.42.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 413,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,626,000 after acquiring an additional 300,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 630,696 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,033 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

