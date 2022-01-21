Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PVG. CIBC lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Pretium Resources by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Pretium Resources by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

