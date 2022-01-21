Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 83,512 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.