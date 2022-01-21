Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.79. Primerica has a one year low of $130.70 and a one year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Primerica by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

